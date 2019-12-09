Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Suspect found dead after standoff
A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a Stafford home Saturday morning was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after exchanging gunfire with deputies, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
4. Rain before snow
It will be a rainy day Monday, and we’ll have another chance for showers Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
But the weather to watch is Wednesday morning’s chance for a mix of rain and snow. The NWS says there is still some uncertainty in the forecast and totals could range from no accumulation for the region to up to 3 inches for Leesburg and communities to the west.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer
The first trailer for "Wonder Woman 1984" was released over the weekend, featuring clips from the movie shot at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, as well as several other notable spots in Washington, D.C.
The film, which will be released in theaters on June 5, shot extensively in the area in June 2018, including at the closed Northern Virginia mall.
2. Fairfax Connector strike ends
Bus service is resuming regular operations Monday after a strike impacted Fairfax Connector service last week. Union representatives and contractor Transdev are resuming contract discussions, according to a news release.
1. Flu reports widespread in Virginia
State and federal health officials are reporting the flu is now widespread in Virginia — nearly one month ahead of widespread reports in the 2018-19 season.
InsideOUT
Prince William Little Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Dec. 13-22 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.