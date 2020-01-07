Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow likely for afternoon commute
The National Weather Service has expanded a winter weather advisory for snow Tuesday afternoon to include most of Northern Virginia.
Up to three inches of snow is possible, with the heaviest expected between 1 and 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Schools announce schedule changes as snow expected
Loudoun County Public Schools has closed Tuesday. More schools are likely to announce schedule changes later today as weather conditions change.
3. Woodbridge “Jeopardy!” champion wins eighth game
Woodbridge political consultant Karen Farrell won her eighth episode of "Jeopardy!" on Monday night. So far, she has earned $159,603.
2. Prince William board to revisit gun reforms
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors may be one of the first local governments in the state to take back some ground in the debate over gun reform in Virginia.
The new board, now led by a 5-3 Democratic majority, is expected to consider a resolution focused on specific gun legislation before the General Assembly. Some of the measures have found overwhelming support in statewide polling.
1. PTSO embezzlement charges
Prince William County police have charged a 39-year-old Dale City woman with embezzling money from the Beville Middle School Parent Teacher Student Organization.
InsideOUT
EagleBank Arena will host the Washington Wedding Experience on Sunday, Jan. 12.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.