Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow in forecast Monday night
We won’t see much of it, but there’s a chance for snow mixing in with rain Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. No accumulation is expected.
While it won’t be winter weather, we will have cold temperatures for the rest of the day and rain, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. High school football playoffs
Colonial Forge advanced to the Class 6 state semifinals this weekend with a win over Massaponax, 42-21. They’ll face Oscar Smith on Dec. 7.
North Stafford will face Stone Bridge in Class 5 action, Tuscarora High will play Salem in Class 4 and Heritage advanced to face Lord Botetourt in Class 3.
3. Teen charged in fatal shooting on Thanksgiving
Police arrested a 17-year-old following a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving in the Springfield area. After identifying the teen as a suspect, detectives learned he had fled to North Carolina and he was taken into custody by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
2. Home prices surge in Arlington
Realtors say median home prices are up $300,000 over last year in Arlington's 22202 zip code, reports Fox5.
1. Candidates turn to 2020
Congressional races are heating up. Culpeper Republican Del. Nick Freitas announced Monday that he is planning to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Last week, progressive activist Zainab Mohsini announced she would run in Northern Virginia’s 11th District. Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, is serving his sixth term in office.
