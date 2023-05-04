Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Naming rights
Inova Health system has secured naming rights for the D.C. United soccer team's training facility in the Leesburg area of Loudoun County.
4. Robbery outside elementary school
Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Tuesday and tried to steal her car in the parking lot of Kyle Wilson Elementary School outside Dale City.
3. Mostly cloudy
It will be a mostly cloudy day with a sllight chance of a rain shower. Highs will reach near 63 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. OmniRide plans
OmniRide is looking to overhaul its service map for the eastern side of Prince William County, proposing the addition of new destinations and more “streamlined, more efficient, and more direct service,” the agency said in a news release.
1. VHSL policy
The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee approved Wednesday a policy it said is designed to only guide student-athletes who are offered or are seeking name, image and likeness deals.
InsideOut
People near and far can walk, run or bike to support adult literacy in the community in BEACON for English Language and Literacy’s 3rd Annual Virtual Walkathon through May 31. Click here for details.
