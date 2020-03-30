Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. 300% increase in COVID-19 cases
Virginia had 220 cases of coronavirus as of March 22, with six deaths and 32 people hospitalized. Through Sunday those numbers had climbed to 890 cases, 22 deaths and 112 people hospitalized.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
4. $10M emergency spending for student devices
Prince William County schools are looking to spend $10 million to purchase a digital device for every high school student. The school board is requesting $5 million in emergency funds from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
3. Social distancing through April
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that U.S. social distancing guidelines will be extended through April 30.
2. Lane closures grow during coronavirus crisis
Road crews will have more time to work on Route 7 corridor improvements due to reduced traffic during the coronavirus crisis.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that lane closures between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive have been extended “due to the significant decrease in traffic as a result of school closures, increased telework and limitations on public gatherings.”
1. Powerball jackpots dropping
Powerball is lowering jackpots due to the coronavirus.
The change, expected to begin after the next jackpot win, is due to a decrease in ticket sales nationwide as states react to the current health crisis, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
InsideOUT
Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will see increasing clouds and cooler temps.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(1) comment
How about posting something positive as well as how many are sick dying and dead. Basic business writing tells you to never end a letter with a negative comment - how many people have recovered from this COVID-19 Chinese Viral Pandemic? Would that not be a better thing to focus on rather than the negative aspects?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.