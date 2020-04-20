Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Lack of traffic good for construction
Several long-term lane closures are scheduled to begin tonight on Interstate 66 between Interstate 495 and Route 29 in Gainesville for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
4. Woman charged in fatal stabbing
A woman is in custody following the stabbing death of her brother early Friday morning in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.
3. 8,537 COVID-19 cases in Virginia
Virginia added 484 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily report Sunday from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the state’s total to 8,537. The total of new cases reported was down from 562 cases reported Saturday and 602 cases reported Friday.
We’ll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. In-person graduation dates set
On Friday, Stafford County Superintendent Scott Kizner gave seniors a time and date for county graduation ceremonies: 8 a.m. Aug. 1.
The City of Manassas recently announced that Osbourn High School will host its graduation at the school stadium at 9 a.m. July 18.
1. Outer Banks summer still up in the air
Outer Banks’ leaders have begun planning to welcome back visitors and out-of-town property owners after closing bridges last month to help slow the spread of coronavirus. But what happens if you have reservations for a vacation rental in the coming weeks or months? It depends.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for showers this morning and early in the afternoon. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. There’s a chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday as temps climb to 68.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.