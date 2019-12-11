Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Late start for some schools Wednesday
Several area schools are starting late Wednesday morning after a period of snow during the early-morning commute.
4. Cold for most of the day
Snow should leave much of the area by 7 a.m., but temperatures will remain cool, with the wind chill to stay below freezing until mid-afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Prince William a Second Amendment sanctuary
If only for a few weeks, Prince William County has joined 58 other municipalities around Virginia in declaring itself a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary. The board voted 6-2 with Republicans supporting Democrats opposing along party lines.
2. Vienna mayor not seeking re-election
In a surprise move, Mayor Laurie DiRocco announced at the Dec. 9 Vienna Town Council meeting that she would not pursue re-election next May.
1. Fatal fire in Haymarket
The resident of a home on Gaines Road in Haymarket died early Tuesday when fire ripped through a detached two-story garage converted into a home.
InsideOUT
Sing Machine Big Band hosts the 7th annual Christmas Extravaganza at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Dec. 11.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
