5. Sonic boom
Pursued by fighter jets, an unresponsive pilot flew a small plane through restricted airspace over Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon before crashing into a mountainside in southwest Virginia, federal authorities said. The F-16 jets likely produced a sonic boom heard and felt across the D.C. region.
4. New superintendent
The Loudoun County School Board on Friday voted to appoint Virginia Beach schools superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence to lead Loudoun County’s troubled school division.
3. Sunny Monday
Expect a mostly sunny Monday with highs near 79 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. DMV’s popular dog names
If you call “Bella” at a D.C.-area dog park, chances are pretty good more than one dog will show up. In a new state-by-state list of most popular dog names, Bella appears at the top for Virginia, Maryland and D.C.
1. Soccer win
Colgan girls soccer scored a historic win Friday, defeating Battlefield High School to take the Class 6 Region B championship in Haymarket on Friday.
The summer season is underway and we’ve compiled our annual list of things to do through September in and around Northern Virginia. Check it out.
