Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Speeders busted for wild rides during COVID-19 pandemic
State and local law enforcement are warning speeders to slow down.
Two Fairfax County tickets Virginia State Police shared online showed a driver hit 132mph and another hit 124 mph. One ticket shared by Fairfax police showed a driver hit 118 mph in a 50 mph zone.
4. The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds honor health care workers
The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Air Thunderbirds honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with "Healthcare Hero" formation flights over Washington and Baltimore on Saturday.
3. New high in COVID-19 deaths
Virginia saw a new high in deaths reported in a 24-hour period, with 44 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Sunday update. There have been 660 deaths since the pandemic was first identified in the state in early March.
We should have updated numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Silver Diner supports farm providers
The farms that usually provide the Silver Diner with fresh produce and meat are having trouble surviving as many restaurants are closed or offering only carryout during the coronavirus outbreak, reports WTOP.
A new “farm box” program lets customers purchase farm-fresh items online and pick them up through Silver Diner.
1. Manassas bookstore won’t reopen
Prospero’s Books, an anchor of Old Town Manassas, won’t be reopening when shops across Virginia get back to business.
Owner Gary Belt called the shop a casualty of the pandemic-related shutdown and said it will close for good. March 16 was its final day of operation.
InsideOUT
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.k There’s a chance for rain Tuesday and showers are likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
