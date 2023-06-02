Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Spelling bee update
Fairfax County eighth-grader Charlotte Walsh was the runner-up last night in the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.
4. Teens arrested
Police on Wednesday charged three teenagers, one 13, in connection with a robbery with shots fired at the Featherstone 7-Eleven in Woodbridge.
3. Air quality alert
With temperatures climbing to a high of 92 degrees, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the D.C. region today. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Grading changes?
After about a decade of standards-based grading in Prince William County Schools, big changes could be on the way.
1. Digital Gateway suit dismissed
A Prince William County Circuit Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Gainesville-area Oak Valley Homeowners Association seeking to block the approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center project.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton celebrates cars with the Autoworks Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton. The event is free to the general public. There is a $30 car registration if you'd like to participate by showcasing your classic car. For registration and more information, see insidenovatix.com
