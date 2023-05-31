Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Spelling bee update
Four Northern Virginia spellers have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, including 9-year-old Siya Sampath of Prince William County, one of the youngest competitors.
4. Double murder arrest
A teenager has been charged in a drug-related shooting and stabbing that killed two people and left two others injured in Fairfax County on Monday afternoon.
3. Sunny day
Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs near 79 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sexual assault report
A Loudoun County judge is ordering the school system to make public its internal investigation into two sexual assaults and a rape that occurred on school grounds.
1. Homelessness on the rise
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Northern Virginia has increased over the past year, according to a report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
InsideOut
Country music star Coffey Anderson will perform at DC ConnX's biannual benefit Thursday, June 1. The event will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at 2 Silos Brewing Co., 9925 Discovery Blvd. in Manassas. The Alley Cats will open for Anderson. Click here for details and ticket information.
