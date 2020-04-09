Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Northam looks to move local elections
Gov. Ralph Northam will recommend that May's local elections be postponed until November and will delay the June congressional primary for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
4. COVID-19 cases climb
Twelve new deaths from COVID-19, the largest daily increase, were reported Wednesday in Virginia, as the total number of cases in the state climbed to 3,645.
3. Two ABC stores close due to coronavirus
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily closed two stores in Northern Virginia after an employee at each store tested positive for the coronavirus.
2. COVID-19 town hall
InsideNoVa is partnering with Prince William County to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and answer residents' questions.
The town hall will be Monday, April 13, from 5-6 p.m. Participating will be County Executive Christopher Martino, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher.
1. Cheetah cub webcam
Five-year-old Echo gave birth to her first four cheetah cubs Wednesday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal. You can watch the new family on the institute’s webcam.
InsideOUT
Most of Northern Virginia is under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and down tree limbs, resulting in power outages.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
