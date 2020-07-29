Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Stafford schools move to virtual for fall
Stafford County schools are the latest to shift fall instruction to virtual, reports the Free Lance-Star.
Superintendent Scott Kizner told the school board Tuesday that 50 employees have resigned this summer or requested leave, including 39 teachers. There have been 15 resignations in the past two weeks and five new teachers have rescinded their acceptances.
4. Bars targeted in new Hampton Roads restrictions
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam praised the Northern Virginia region's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, while he slapped more restrictions on the Hampton Roads area due to a surge in cases there.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. State park closes due to COVID-19
Mason Neck State Park in Lorton is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
2. New PWCS lawsuit
The Prince William County School Board hired an outside law firm Tuesday after a new lawsuit from former school board Chair Ryan Sawyers. Details of the case weren’t immediately available Tuesday.
1. Clearer skies
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly is back open and offering free timed entry passes.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.