Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. State investigating boy’s death at construction site

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Enforcement Division and the Labor Law Division is investigating the death of a young construction site worker, only described as a juvenile male by investigators due to state privacy laws, reports WTOP.

The boy fell into a ditch at the site in McLean Tuesday. Workers under 18 are prohibited from performing several jobs at a residential construction site.

4. Phone repairs lead to child porn charges

A Woodbridge man who took his cell phone in for repairs is now facing charges after a store employee found suspected child pornography on the phone, according to Prince William police.

Jose Luis Meza Torres, 46, of the 13700 block of Joyce Road in Woodbridge, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.

3. Hundreds register for hemp production in Virginia

At the start of July, more than 800 hemp growers had registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, reports The Roanoke Times.

That level of production will mean 8,500 acres of hemp grown this season, according to a VDACS spokesperson.

2. Sunny weekend ahead

There’s a slight chance for isolated showers Thursday afternoon, but the weekend is shaping up to be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will climb from 85 degrees Thursday to near 91 degrees by Sunday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

1. Kaiser Permanente rolls out Woodbridge medical center timeline

Kaiser Permanente has announced plans for its new five-story medical center opening in Woodbridge in 2021.

The large medical provider secured county permits this spring for the site at 13285 Minnieville Road. The 241,357-square-foot medical center will be the seventh major Kaiser Permanente “hub” in the region. It will offer an array of primary and specialty medical care services, including pharmacy, lab, women’s health, specialty care and behavioral health services.

The U.S. Army Band Downrange will be playing a free concert Thursday night at the National Museum of the U.S. Marine Corps.