Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. COVID-19 testing available
Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone today at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, but organizers ran out of tests at a similar event Monday in Woodbridge. More testing opportunities have been announced in Loudoun on Wednesday and in Manassas tomorrow through Friday.
4. State issues senior alert
The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert after Fairfax police spent more than a week searching for a 75-year-old man.
Michael Leonard Delaney was last seen on surveillance cameras leaving Reston Hospital shortly after 9 p.m. May 10. He had been admitted to the hospital for a fall and possible stroke.
3. Northam creates working group on next school year
A working group of educators, parents, students and health experts will be creating recommendations for the state’s schools as divisions begin planning for the next school year.
The large working group includes Shan Lateef, a rising senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and the son of Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef. The group also includes Fairfax County School Board Chair Karen Corbett-Sanders; Andrew Buchheit, principal at T. Clay Wood Elementary School in Nokesville and the president of the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals; and Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams.
2. Five deaths due to COVID-19, a six-week low
Deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19 dropped to five in a 24-hour period, one of the lowest daily death totals reported since early April. Four of those deaths were in Northern Virginia.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. A friendly, flat face
As virtual learning continues, “Flat Stanley” versions of teachers are showing up at home to help students during the pandemic.
InsideOUT
There’s a slight chance of showers today. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers Thursday and showers expected Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
