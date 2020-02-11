Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. State police investigating suspicious deaths
Virginia State Police are investigating after the bodies of an Alexandria man and a southern Maryland woman were found on a remote road in southern Virginia over the weekend.
Police were called to the scene of a car wreck early Saturday and found a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima in the median of Route 58 in Halifax County. The two people were found lying on the ground in the median near the Nissan, but the deaths were not the result of the Nissan running off the road into the median and getting stuck, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
4. Pedestrian killed in Lorton wreck
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday on U.S. 1 at Giles Run Road, according to Fairfax County police. This is the fifth pedestrian fatality in the county in 2020.
3. Manassas woman treated after coronavirus test
A Manassas woman is being treated for a mild form of the coronavirus, reports NBC Washington. Athene Bell’s husband, Rod Bell, remains quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Yokohama, Japan, while she receives treatment at a military hospital.
"She’s getting great care at the hospital,” Rod Bell told NBC4. “She’s being seen by two doctors. She’s in stable condition, I think. Basically, it’s a mild form of the coronavirus.”
2. Rain here to stay
The temperature is improving, but conditions are the same: more rain. The precipitation will wrap up in the afternoon, but is expected to return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
The weekend forecast is looking sunny, but cold.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Eyes turn to Virginia, already
Candidates in the Democratic presidential primary might be spending Tuesday in New Hampshire as they wait for the state’s results, but some already have their eye on Virginia.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The event will be at Wakefield High School, 1325 S. Dinwiddie St.
InsideOUT
Northern Virginia singer Rorie will host an album release party Feb. 15 at Jammin Java in Vienna.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
