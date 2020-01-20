Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Gun rally in Richmond
Officials in Virginia are preparing for a gun rights rally Monday after Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency banning guns from the Capitol grounds.
4. Pedestrian fatality
A 23-year-old Dumfries man has died after being struck by a pickup on U.S. 1 in Triangle on Jan. 15, Prince William police announced over the weekend.
Loudoun County deputies say a man suffered serious injuries after he was apparently struck in a hit-and-run Saturday night.
3. New Democrat in primary race
Stafford lawyer Qasim Rashid is running for Congress in the 1st District, according to a campaign announcement Sunday.
The Democrat ran in the state Senate’s 28th District race last November. He lost to incumbent Republican Richard Stuart 57%-42%.
Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican, was first elected in a 2007 special election, and won re-election to a sixth full term in 2018, defeating challenger Vangie Williams 55%-45%.
Williams is expected to run again in June’s Democratic Primary.
2. Suspicious death in Arlington
Arlington County police are investigating a suspicious death in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.
1. Weather for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
We’ve got a cold start to the week, with temperatures around 22 degrees Monday morning.
Temperatures will only get to around 34 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
