5. Stay-at-home order for months
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay-at-home order in effect until June 10 unless rescinded or changed.
Residents are allowed to leave their homes to seek essential services such as medical attention, food and supplies, to care for family members, to work or to get fresh air and exercise.
4. More than 1,000 with COVID-19 in Virginia
There are 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 254 cases a week ago, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
3. Deputy tests positive
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of its own has contracted the coronavirus. The deputy, who serves in the field operations division, has mild allergy-like symptoms and is recovering at home.
2. Detention center sets quarantine rules
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office will quarantine new arrivals at its detention facility for two weeks, an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the incarcerees and staff.
1. Bridal shop making masks
Kenny Loveless, the vice president and minority owner of Tang’s Bridal and Alterations in Manassas, said his three remaining tailors and seamstresses were churning out between 100 and 150 protective masks per day, donating them for free to any first responders or health professionals who asked.
Rain is likely Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 57 degrees.
and the Republican primary is scheduled for June 9th. What a blatant attempt this is to try and control the election for the liberal democrats. Why not May 31st?
