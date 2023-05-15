Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Sterling robberies
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies Sunday morning in Sterling, one at knifepoint and the other with scissors.
4. How old are you?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Friday night that requires users to verify they are 18 years old through advanced verification methods to enter pornographic websites.
3. Cloudy start, nice day
After a cloudy start, seasonable temperatures and sunshine are on tap with highs near 75 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Student arrested
Police in Falls Church arrested a student last week in connection to two incidents of sexual assault on school grounds.
1. Furry visitors
Black bears have been out and about across Northern Virginia the past few weeks, including one who climbed up a tree along busy Garrisonville Road in North Stafford this weekend.
InsideOut
BrewWorks, an outdoor festival of beer, wine and spirit tastings, is scheduled at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Saturday, May 20. Click here for details.
