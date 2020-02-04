Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. One person reportedly dies in Potomac River wreck
D.C. rescue officials say that it appears one person has died after a vehicle went into the Potomac River at Thompson’s Boat Center overnight.
4. Stores busted for selling vaping products
An underage vaping operation conducted Friday night by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office saw six Ashburn-area store clerks charged with selling Juul pods to customers under the age of 21.
3. Gaming parlor to seek key permit approval
Colonial Downs Group will be seeking key permit approval Tuesday for its planned Rosie’s Gaming Emporium at the Triangle Shopping Plaza. The Dumfries site is expected to be the first gaming parlor in Northern Virginia. Similar sites are open in New Kent, Richmond, Vinton and Hampton.
2. Rain on the way
Light rain is expected beginning Tuesday afternoon. We’ll have another round Wednesday, with cooler temps, and rain is likely Thursday.
1. Coworking space opens in Woodbridge
Coworking provider Brickyard opened its Woodbridge space on Monday. The space features 20 desks, 18 private offices, fully equipped conference rooms, private phone booths and large common areas that double as event space.
InsideOUT
Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, En Vogue and Be'la Dona will be performing at the Valentine’s Love Jam at EagleBank Arena on Friday, Feb. 14.
