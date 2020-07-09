Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fight over schools intensifies
As the White House and federal officials are calling on schools to fully reopen in the fall, local school divisions are still trying to build plans for reopening.
The Prince William County School Board will vote on a plan for the fall July 15, but members suggested during a workshop Wednesday that they favor schools starting Sept. 8, with most students in school twice a week.
4. Storm forming off coast
The National Hurricane Center and local forecasters with the National Weather Service are monitoring an area of low pressure slowly moving up the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Most of the area will be dry with sunshine today, but the coastal storm will likely bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday.
The hurricane center reported the storm has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical disturbance.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. COVID-19 hospitalizations up from recent lows
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed from lows seen in recent days, but Northern Virginia continues to avoid the kind of spikes in new cases seen elsewhere in the country.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Statue to honor African American leader
Earlier this week, the City of Manassas installed the base of the Jennie Dean Memorial statue at Dean Park.
Born as an enslaved person, Dean spent almost 10 years after the Civil War raising money for what would become the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth.
1. Change shortage due to COVID-19
The national shutdown "has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin," the Federal Reserve said in a recent statement. "In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint's production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees."
InsideOUT
The Brichmere in Alexandria reopens Friday, July 10, with the Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band. There are some COVID-19 requirements.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
