5. Storm threat Tuesday
Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania are under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. Temperatures will feel like up to 109 degrees.
4. COVID-19 Surge
Health officials reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Monday, with hundreds of new cases in Northern Virginia and climbing numbers in other parts of the state.
The news follows a threat from Gov. Ralph Northam over the weekend that he'll "take additional steps" to combat the coronavirus if numbers continue to surge. He'll be holding a news conference on the state's response to the pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
3. Police sergeant faces child porn charges
A Manassas police sergeant is on leave after an arrest on a felony charge of possession of child pornography. Virginia State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force consider this an active investigation, according to a statement from Manassas police.
2. Fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday
A 24-year-old Woodbridge man died Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle while being pursued by a state trooper, according to Virginia State Police.
1. High school sports to begin in late December
The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee voted 34-1 Monday to begin the 2020-21 high school sports season with a compressed schedule that would run from Dec. 28-June 26.
InsideOUT
Jammin Java in Vienna is hosting “A Song & a Slice” fundraisers benefiting area nonprofits.
