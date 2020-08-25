Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Storm threat
Showers and thunderstorms are likely late Tuesday afternoon. Some stores could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. VHSL schedule advances
The Virginia High School League presented a draft Monday to its executive committee outlining more specifics on the 2020-21 sports schedule for the regular season and state championships.
3. NoVa’s COVID-19 fight
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,127 people were hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus, the lowest number of patients since July 15.
Northern Virginia hospitals reported 260 patients Monday, compared to 218 a month ago.
2. Schools reopen with accessible COVID-19 data
Virginia college students returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Now, many also have coronavirus testing data available at their fingertips.
1. Bomb threat at Jewish temple
Police are investigating a bomb threat left on a voicemail at the Jewish temple Congregation Ner Shalom on Spriggs Road outside Dale City.
InsideOUT
Area Alamo theaters are reopening this week. Alamo Drafthouse Woodridge opened Monday and Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun will be open Wednesday. New COVID-19 guidelines are in place.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.