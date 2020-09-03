Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
1. Storms likely Thursday
Some storms Thursday afternoon could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a slight chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon, before a cooler and sunny weekend.
2. ABC stores revenue
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) says gross revenue for this fiscal year topped $1.2 billion, up $117 million over fiscal 2019. They also released the top five brands purchased in ABC stores.
3. COVID-19 cases climb
Northern Virginia's total number of cases of COVID-19 topped 45,000 Wednesday — the latest sign of a slow climb in cases of the coronavirus over the past two months.
The region reported its 30,000th case June 20. It took nearly a month to reach 35,000 cases and 24 days to hit 40,000 Aug. 12. Northern Virginia added the last 5,000 cases in 21 days.
2. Loudoun eyes gun ban
Loudoun County is moving toward a ban on firearms on county property, including inside government buildings, in county parks and at county-sponsored events, reports WTOP.
1. Herring shifts 2021 campaign
Attorney General Mark Herring has decided against a run for governor in 2021. He’ll instead run for re-election for a third term in his current office.
The Democratic primary for governor is expected to include Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan.
