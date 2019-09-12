Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Voices of Service to compete in “AGT” finals
Voices of Service has secured a spot in the finals of “America’s Got Talent.” The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members secured their spot during a live show on Sept. 11 after their latest live performance of “Choke” by OneRepublic the previous night.
4. Storm alert Thursday
Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures will be around 96 degrees Thursday, but much cooler Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Boy missing in Woodbridge
Prince William police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old boy missing since Wednesday in Woodbridge.
Xa’vion Jalil Satcher is black, 4-foot-8 and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with orange writing and blue jeans.
2. New tracks OK’d for high-speed rail
The federal government has signed off on Virginia’s plans for more passenger train capacity between D.C. and Richmond, reports WAMU.
The DC2RVA high-speed rail project would add a third track along the stretch between the two cities, and a fourth track from Alexandria to the Potomac River.
1. Local college student dies after lightning strike
Matt Summerill, 23, a Columbia University student from Northern Virginia, has died weeks after being struck by lightning in Kitty Hawk on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
