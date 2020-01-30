Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Stun gun attack at Fairfax County high school
Fairfax County police and school officials are investigating an attack at Oakton High School last week involving a stun gun. Authorities issued a statement Wednesday after video of the incident was made public.
"The moment the school became aware of this incident we began an extensive investigation into this matter, which continues," wrote principal Jamie Lane in a letter to parents.
4. JK Moving adding 300 jobs
The nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company is planning an expansion into the Manassas area that brings with it about 300 new jobs.
JK Moving Services has purchased 135 acres off Wellington Road adjoining land owned by Google.
3. More than 70 dogs seized in neglect case
Fauquier County Animal Control deputies executed a search warrant at a suspected puppy mill in Broad Run on Tuesday, seizing more than 70 dogs suffering from neglect, authorities said.
2. Warmer temps in the forecast
Temperatures will only reach near 42 degrees Thursday and it will be another cold morning Friday. We’ll warm to the upper 40s for the weekend, with 60s expected early next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Arts center pitched at McLean park
The McLean Project for the Arts and Fairfax County Park Authority soon will be seeking public input on a proposal to build an art center at McLean’s Clemyjontri Park.
The facility would feature studios for artists, indoor and outdoor classrooms and galleries. The proposal also calls for the reuse and redevelopment of the 1912 home of park founder Adele Lebowitz to be preserved and used for administrative offices.
