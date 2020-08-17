Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Suspect sought
Prince William police are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of trying to run over several officers on Community Drive in the Manassas area late Friday before he abandoned the car and ran away.
4. Shooting overnight
Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting early Monday in the 4900 block of Americana Drive in Annandale. One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
3. Storm threat
An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts is possible Monday afternoon into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 Latest
Northern Virginia’s new COVID-19 cases are still running higher than where the region was a month ago. The seven-day average of new cases is at 234. On July 12, that average had fallen to 139. The average hit a high of 685 on May 31.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Rich Anderson leading state GOP
Woodbridge-area resident Rich Anderson won the election Saturday for chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
Anderson represented the 51st District for eight years in the House of Delegates, chairing the House Science and Technology Committee and the General Assembly Military and Veterans Caucus.
InsideOUT
Tickets are still available for this Thursday’s film, “Suffragette,” at the Workplace Arts Center’s Drive-In Movie Night. Get tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com!
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.