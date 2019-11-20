Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teacher facing new charges
A Vienna-area teacher is facing an additional felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child after a second teen victim was identified, Fairfax County police announced Tuesday.
Matthew Snell, 31, was arrested in October near the Mexico border and he remains held without bond at the Fairfax County's Adult Detention Center as the investigation continues, police said in a statement.
4. Counties talking gun laws
Appomattox County is the latest in Virginia to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” opposing new gun laws expected after Democrats look to take control of the state legislature, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. Similar resolutions have been approved by governing boards in Campbell and Carroll counties. (richmond.com)
3. Vaping a hot topic at Tobacco Control summit
Last year, vaping was just a footnote during the Virginia Tobacco Control Program summit.
This year, as vaping-related illness and deaths are on the rise, the topic took a front seat, reports WDVM.
The Fairfax County Public School system recently polled its 12th-grade students and found that about a quarter of them were smoking tobacco using e-cigarettes.
2. Rain around the corner
The high Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 50s. We’ll climb to near 60 degrees on Friday, but showers are likely. Rain is in the forecast Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Arlington cuts affordable housing caps
Arlington County Board members last week eliminated a longstanding policy limiting government-backed affordable housing to those living below specified income levels, causing concern in some quarters that very-low-income residents could be left behind.
