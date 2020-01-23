Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teacher charged in Fairfax County
A 57-year-old Justice High School teacher is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to Fairfax County police.
4. Warmer temps, finally
We’ll climb into the 40s on Thursday with temperatures reaching near 50 degrees on Friday..
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Student reports attempted abduction
Fairfax County police are investigating an attempted abduction Tuesday afternoon in the 6600 block of Fort Hunt Road. Grabbed by a stranger while walking home, a Belle View Elementary School student fought off the man, police said.
2. “American Ninja Warrior” in Washington
“American Ninja Warrior” will be looking for its next top ninja with preliminary rounds in Washington, D.C. Local events will be filmed April 6-7 and 11-12 at The DC Armory
1. Washington-Lee alumni group takes name change to court
The Washington-Lee High School Alumni Association has filed suit in federal court over the high school’s name change, WTOP reports. The association claims the public did not get the chance to weigh-in on the school board’s decision.
InsideOUT
Alonzo King LINES Ballet will be at the George Mason Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 25.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.