Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Poll: Voters ready for gun control measures
In contrast to large crowds calling for local Second Amendment resolutions, Virginia voters strongly support new gun control measures ahead of the legislative session in January.
According to a new poll out from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, voters also support passing the Equal Rights Amendment, increasing the minimum wage and decriminalizing marijuana possession.
4. Three staff charged after students abused
Two former Fairfax County special education staffers have been charged with assaulting six non-verbal, intellectually-challenged elementary school students — and their former principal has been arrested for not reporting the abuse.
3. Dumfries teacher facing abuse charge
A teacher at Mary Williams Elementary School is facing a charge of assault and battery after an 8-year-old girl was injured in the classroom Dec. 3, according to Prince William police.
2. Rain nears end
We’ll have rain Tuesday with a high near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday will start a long stretch of dry, cool weather, with temperatures Wednesday night around 19 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Twelve cars stolen from lots
Arlington police say 12 cars were stolen from three different luxury car lots in the county over the weekend, reports WUSA9.
Eight vehicles were stolen from Eagle Automotive and two from Fred’s Executive Auto on Saturday. Two vehicles were stolen the previous night from Luxury Auto Imports.
A John Waters Christmas comes to The Birchmere on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
