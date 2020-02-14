Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teen charged in double homicide
Virginia State Police on Thursday charged an Alexandria high school student with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of an Alexandria man and Maryland woman in southern Virginia.
Mohamed A. Aly, 18, was arrested at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria on Thursday, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
4. Outlet challenge fire at Stonewall Jackson High
A student at Stonewall Jackson High School faces criminal charges after an attempt at the "outlet challenge" sparked a small electrical fire, authorities said.
3. Damage in Alexandria fire totals $48 million
The Alexandria-area fire Feb. 8 destroyed five buildings and 14 townhouses, causing more than $48 million in damage, Fairfax County fire and rescue officials said Thursday.
The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to a news release.
2. Cold start for weekend
Friday’s temperatures will only reach 39 degrees on Friday and we’ll start Saturday near 18 degrees. The temperatures will be back in the 50s by Sunday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Warren makes Arlington stop
Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Arlington Thursday night promising to fight on after disappointing results in the first two contests in the Democratic primary.k
“We’ve heard from two states, we got 51 states and territories ready to go, and that means the road to the White House runs right through Virginia,” Warren said.
InsideOUT
“1964: The Tribute” will be at The Barns at Wolf Trap on Feb. 20-21.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.