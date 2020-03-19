Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teen charged with murder
A Woodbridge teen is accused of murder in a shooting Wednesday evening, according to Prince William police.
4. Unemployment claims surge
Virginia’s unemployment insurance program has had a flood of new applications for aid after Gov. Ralph Northam expanded access in the face of the coronavirus.
The state received 4,186 applications on Tuesday and more than 5,000 as of midday Wednesday, reports The Virginia Mercury. That’s up from an average of about 65 claims a day last year.
3. Malls close for coronavirus
As restaurants shifted to to-go orders and theaters went dark across the region earlier this week, many Northern Virginia malls, including outlet destination Potomac Mills, turned off their lights Wednesday after increasing calls to limit public gatherings.
2. Playgrounds closing
While families may be looking to get outside as businesses and schools close, they won’t be going to area playgrounds.
The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is closing all public playgrounds until further notice.
1. Municipalities prepare for tough 2020
Budget plans are shifting in local municipalities as forecasts for tax collections face the new challenge of the coronavirus.
In Manassas, the city is looking to end plans for a tax rate cut. The city also may have to use money saved in reserves, depending on how the current crisis unfolds.
InsideOUT
Temperatures will climb to near 78 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and near 80 degrees on Friday. BUT, it is looking like a much colder weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
