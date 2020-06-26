Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teen drowns at Lake Audubon
Fairfax County fire and rescue crews have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared under the water in Reston's Lake Audubon Thursday evening.
4. Beyond Phase Three
State officials said Thursday that they are developing plans beyond the Phase Three reopening July 1, with an eye on getting students back in school.
“We know that full-time, in-person instruction is critically important for our students,” said Clark Mercer, chief of staff to Gov. Ralph Northam. “We also recognize it’s important for parents getting back to work.”
3. Hospitalization progress stalls
After six weeks of steady declines, hospitalizations in Northern Virginia due to COVID-19 haven't changed much in the past seven days.
The region was averaging a decrease of 86 patients a week between May 7 and June 18. In the last week, the number dropped by two, from 273 patients to 271 as of Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. List grows for new name at Stonewall schools
The Prince William County School Board will vote Monday on renaming two schools currently named after Stonewall Jackson. In a second virtual meeting Thursday, board members heard more suggestions.
1. Good start to weekend
It’ll be mostly sunny Friday, with temperatures near 88 degrees. There’s a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
