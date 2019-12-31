Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Teens missing from Youth For Tomorrow campus
Prince William police are asking for the public’s help in locating two girls reported missing from the Youth For Tomorrow campus in Bristow.
Police say the girls, both 17, left the nonprofit on Saturday, Dec. 28, and they may be together and trying to return to California.
4. Suspect in court on Denny’s shooting charges
A Manassas man accused of killing a Denny’s customer and injuring a second man during a robbery Dec. 26 was arraigned Monday. The high-profile case comes as Prince William County transitions to a new top prosecutor for the first time in more than 50 years.
3. Construction site fatality
A Maryland man working at a construction site in the Tysons area died Monday morning in an apparent accident, according to Fairfax County police. Around 7:30 a.m. rebar that was being hoisted in the air by a crane fell and struck the man, police said.
2. New Year’s forecast
Patchy dense fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low overnight around 34 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Don’t drink and drive
Soberride will be offering free rides home from 10 p.m. Tuesday night until 4 a.m. New Year’s Day.
