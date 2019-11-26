Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Thanksgiving travel
More than 1.2 million Washington metro residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving on area highways — a 2.1% increase over last year.
Holiday travelers exiting the area and those staying put for the holiday, will encounter travel delays that are almost three times longer than afternoon rush hours on any given Wednesday, said John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs.
4. Tractor trailer wreck impacts I-66 commuters
There were major delays on Interstate 66 Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer accident closed several lanes, causing traffic to backup for more than 4 miles, as of 7 a.m.
3. Windy Thanksgiving forecast
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Showers are expected Wednesday, with winds gusting up to 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday should be mostly sunny as strong winds continue.
2. Amazon puts $20M toward Arlington affordable housing
Amazon has promised to contribute $20 million to help Arlington County create more affordable housing in exchange for its plan to erect two, 22-story office buildings as part of its HQ2 headquarters in the Virginia county, reports WTOP.
“The $20 million contribution — that represents the largest affordable housing commitment made by an individual site plan project in Arlington County,” said Matt Mattauszek, Crystal City/Pentagon City planning coordinator for Arlington County.
1. A.C. Moore closing all 141 stores
Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore will close all 141 of its stores, reports NBC Washington. Michaels will assume leases for up to 40 A.C. Moore store locations.
There are four A.C. Moore stories in Northern Virginia, including sites in Falls Church, Fairfax, Ashburn and Fredericksburg.
