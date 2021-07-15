Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder arrest
Fairfax County police have charged a 21-year-old Clifton man with second-degree murder in the Tuesday stabbing death of his father.
4. Better register
Prince William County will start taxing and penalizing residents who do not properly register their vehicle locally.
3. Hot and humid
Heat ramps back up today, with highs near 93 and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Rural crescent
Prince William County supervisors have taken the first step toward policy changes around the future of the rural area and housing.
1. Thomas Jefferson
The Parent Teacher Student Association at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has been placed on probation by the Virginia PTA and ordered to reinstate president Bonnie Qin, who was apparently ousted from her role on July 9.
InsideOut
With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, the Fairfax County Park Authority is once again offering tours of Sully Plantation. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.