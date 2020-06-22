Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Three arrested in connection to Bealeton killing
Fauquier sheriff’s detectives have charged three suspects in connection to the killing Thursday of Kelly Marie Gray in her Bealeton apartment, FauquierNow reports.
4. 10th District GOP pick candidate
Republicans in the 10th Congressional District have their candidate. Aliscia Andrews was selected during a convention Saturday. An Aldie resident, Andrews served as a Marine and worked as a government contractor.
She is challenging Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat who will be seeking her second term in office. In 2018, Wexton defeated Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock 56% to 44%.
3. Storm threat Monday
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, particularly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There is another chance for storms Tuesday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Justice Department sues Stafford County
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit alleging that Stafford County violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by enacting overly restrictive zoning regulations prohibiting an Islamic organization from developing a religious cemetery on land it had purchased for that purpose.
1. COVID-19 cases drop in Northern Virginia
The region's 7-day average for new cases of COVID-19 was at 164 on Sunday, down from 214 a week earlier and 523 a month earlier.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
InsideOUT
Mosaic will be hosting drive-in movies, beginning with “Captain Marvel” on June 26.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
