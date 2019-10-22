Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Three found dead following barricade
Two men and a woman were found dead after a man shot two officers and barricaded himself in a Burke home. The officers’ injuries were not life threatening.
4. Fatal shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man late Monday in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane around 11:04 p.m. when they found the victim unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking area, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
3. Rain later Tuesday
Rain returns to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
2. World Series Game 1 Tuesday night
Fans will be looking for the rain to clear out in time for a watch party Tuesday night at Nationals Stadium as the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series.
1. Large Tysons development includes six new buildings
Tysons’ skyline is about to soar significantly higher. Fairfax County supervisors have approved The View, a massive, 3-million-square-foot development by Tysons Development LLC that will feature six new buildings, including one that will be 600 feet tall.
“So You Think You Can Dance Live 2019” comes to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.
