Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Pedestrian fatalities
Three pedestrians were struck and killed in Northern Virginia wrecks this weekend. In two of the cases, detectives are seeking vehicles involved.
4. Bloomberg in Manassas
Fox News Channel is hosting a town hall Monday with Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
3. Biden endorsements
With Virginia voters preparing to head to the polls Tuesday for the Democratic presidential primary, top elected officials are putting their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Over the weekend, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced their endorsements. Late Sunday, Rep. Don Beyer announced he was endorsing Biden.
2. Sanders in Springfield
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied Northern Virginia supporters in a stop in Springfield on Saturday.
"He's been really honest his whole career," said Woodbridge resident Meighan Wissell. "I think it's good to have someone pulling for the little guy."
1. Rain on the way
We’ll have scattered showers Monday evening with showers likely Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s through Wednesday before we start cooling toward the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Almost Queen plays the State Theatre on March 6.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.