Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Three Washington-area coronavirus cases
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency after three people in Montgomery County tested positive Thursday for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
4. Virginia to raise gas tax for road funding
The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate have agreed to increase the statewide gas tax by 5 cents a gallon for the next two years and then index future increases to inflation, reports NBC4. The new funding will reportedly provide transportation funding, attached to measures giving more control for local officials in how the money is spent.
3. Last chance to see snow
The winter season is wrapping up early, but we’ve got one more shot at seeing a little bit of snow before spring.
Showers are likely Friday, with a high near 53 degrees — and winds gusting as high as 24 mph. Early Saturday morning, there is a chance for snow showers before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Fire arrest in Manassas
A Manassas man is accused of maliciously starting three separate fires, according to the City of Manassas Fire Marshal.
1. New report points to more Silver Line delays
A report on issues with the planned Silver Line extension from Metro’s Office of Inspector General is raising doubts about when trains will be ready to run on the new tracks to Dulles and Loudoun County, reports WTOP.
InsideOUT
The Russian National Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty” in performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center and George Mason University’s Center for the Arts this weekend.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
