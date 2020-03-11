Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Delays expected on I-66 Wednesday morning
A tractor-trailer hauling metal debris overturned overnight on the ramp from Interstate 66 eastbound to Interstate 495 northbound.
4. Schools preparing for coronavirus disruptions
Fairfax County public schools will be closed Monday, March 16, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
3. No handshakes at state tournament
The state basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled, but the Virginia High School League said it is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus.
2. Coronavirus link sends local congressman into quarantine
Rep. Don Beyer is entering self-quarantine after a friend in Washington, D.C., tested positive for coronavirus.
1. Rain remaining in forecast
There’s a slight chance for showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, with temperatures near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees and Friday will be back in the 70s, with showers likely.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Enter The Haggis plays The Barns at Wolf Trap on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.