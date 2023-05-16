Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Trooper struck
A Bristow woman faces a reckless driving charge after state police say she struck a trooper's patrol SUV on Interstate 66 Monday afternoon, leaving the trooper with minor injuries.
4. Old Town Fairfax plans
Fairfax developer Ox Hill Companies has submitted plans for an arts and entertainment venue in Old Town Fairfax to the City of Fairfax’s Planning Commission and City Council with pre-applications work sessions.
3. Rain showers
Expect clouds early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Highs will reach about 78 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Office attack
Two staff members in the Fairfax office of Rep. Gerry Connolly were attacked by a person with a baseball bat Monday morning, police say.
1. Bottleneck relief?
A new auxiliary lane on southbound Interstate 95 from Route 123 at Exit 160 to Prince William Parkway at Exit 158 is now open.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas this weekend, May 19-21. Click here for details.
