Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Person seriously injured fleeing police
A driver was seriously injured Wednesday night after jumping a Jersey wall and falling 25 feet onto rocks below Interstate 495 following a pursuit with Virginia State Police.
4. Tuesday Morning closes eight area stores
Discount retailer Tuesday Morning plans to close eight stores in the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg regions as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing announced Wednesday.
3. Northern Virginia entering Phase One on Friday
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed Wednesday that Northern Virginia will enter Phase One of the state's reopening Friday. It means outdoor dining options for restaurants, salons open by appointment only, and 50% capacity for churches and retail stores.
2. Microsoft hiring 1,500 for Reston hub
Microsoft Corp. will invest $64 million to create a software development and R&D regional hub in Reston Town Center, creating 1,500 jobs. The company will occupy 400,000 square feet in the town center for its new location, expected to be ready for employees in summer 2021.
1. Inova planning Springfield hospital
Inova Health System plans to build a new hospital in Springfield and either renovate or move its Alexandria hospital.
The Springfield hospital will be built on land the health-care system recently acquired next to the Inova HealthPlex - Franconia/Springfield, which is at 6355 Walker Lane.
InsideOUT
Showers are likely Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and an afternoon storm Friday and Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.