Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow and cold Tuesday
Rain Tuesday morning will mix with snow in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day, reaching a low of around 37 degrees late in the afternoon, but the wind chill will make it feel like around 20 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Long winter?
NBC4’s Doug Kammerer is out with his winter weather forecast. There’s several factors building to a busy storm season. He offers his predictions for a timeline and snow totals for the season at NBC4.com.
3. Murder suspect found dead in jail
A man was found dead at the Arlington County Detention Facility early Monday morning, according to police. Jitesh Patel, 43, had been held since July 2018 awaiting trial on a homicide charge, police spokesperson Tara Johnson said.
2. Missing fisherman’s body recovered
A Loudoun County fisherman missing since Thursday was found dead in the water near Tilghman Island on Saturday, the Capital Gazette reports.
Authorities had been searching for 64-year-old Jae Jin since his boat washed ashore on Kent Island on Thursday. (capitalgazette.com)
1. Virginia sergeant charged in WWII dog tags theft
A National Guard sergeant and Fredericksburg resident is accused of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives. (wjla.com)
InsideOUT
Silkroad Ensemble will have two performances at The Barns at Wolf Trap, Nov. 15-16.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.