Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Coronavirus in NoVa
Health officials in Prince William and Fairfax counties are working to identify close contacts of two Northern Virginia patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
4. Quantico take coronavirus precautions
After a Marine tested positive this weekend for the coronavirus COVID-19, Marine Corps Base Quantico will open on time, but on a Code Yellow status, and base schools are closed through Wednesday.
3. Smoke over Quantico
Heavy smoke from a controlled burn on Quantico on Sunday was visible on National Weather Service radar.
2. Loudoun shooting
Deputies are investigating why two men were found shot in the Sterling area Sunday night.
1. Temps to reach 70s
Monday could see temperatures climb to near 74 degrees, and temps will be in the 60s through the rest of the week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Tickets go on sale Monday to see “Hamilton” at The Kennedy Center June 16 through Sept. 20.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.