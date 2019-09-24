Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Two fatal shootings
Prince William police are investigating two fatal shootings in eastern Prince William County overnight.
A man died after he was found shot in the roadway in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive around 3:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Six hours earlier, a man was shot at a gathering at a Woodbridge home. He died at an area hospital.
4. One person dead in house fire
One person was found dead following a house fire in eastern Fairfax County, according to fire and rescue officials. Four residents and a firefighter were injured.
Units responded to the fire at the two-story home in the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
3. Small earthquake near Richmond
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in Henrico County near Richmond. The quake's epicenter was about two miles away from Wyndham and 4 miles from Short Pump.
2. Company bringing 170 jobs to Arlington
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced that Block.one, a provider of blockchain software, will invest $10 million and establish its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County.
Block.one has locations around the world, including Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and the Arlington location complements the company’s significant presence in Blacksburg, where it employs over 80 engineering and research and development workers at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.
1. Sunny weather continues
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. We’ll see temperatures climb Thursday, with a high near 89.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
