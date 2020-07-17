Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Two found stabbed in Reston
Fairfax police are investigating after two men were found stabbed in the Reston area early Friday.
The men were found with apparent stab wounds in the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Drive around 3:45 p.m.
4. Virginia wrestling with COVID-19 spike
On Thursday, the state reported 904 new cases of the coronavirus, with the eastern part of the state accounting for 476 cases.
The 7-day average of new cases statewide continues to climb — now at 920, compared to an average of 498 less than a month ago.
Northern Virginia's number of new cases continues to be relatively low.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Unemployment claims climb in NoVa
Over 1 million first-time claims for unemployment benefits have now been filed by Virginians this year, 97% of them since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
In Northern Virginia, the number of initial benefits claims increased for a second straight week last week and continued claims, a way to measure how many people have returned to work, remained flat.
2. Fatal crash in Fauquier
Two men died and two other people were injured in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Va. 28 in Fauquier County.
1. Outer Banks mustangs at risk
There are signs, there's a billboard, there's educational material distributed by rental agencies, there are warnings plastered on websites and social media and there are deputies patrolling the beach, but people -- hundreds of them -- continue ignoring the warnings to stay away from the endangered herd of Colonial Spanish mustangs on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for storms Friday, with temperatures feeling like 101 degrees. The storm threat moves out of the area Saturday, but the dangerous heat lingers into next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
