5. Two injured in road rage shooting

Prince William County police have charged a 38-year-old Front Royal man in connection with a road rage shooting Sunday evening on Prince William Parkway near Interstate 66.

As the victims passed the man’s vehicle, he allegedly brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking both occupants of the vehicle in the lower body, according to police.

4. Fatal pedestrian crash in Loudoun

Waxpool Road was closed Tuesday morning near Ashburn following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the second pedestrian fatality in Loudoun County in 2019, according to state crash data.

3. Temps in the 70s Tuesday

There’s a slight chance for rain Tuesday, with a high near 77 degrees, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

2. ‘Freezing, frigid and frosty’ winter ahead

The 2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts that winter in the D.C. area will include colder-than-normal temperatures and above-average precipitation, reports WTOP.

It will take a while for the worst of winter cold to arrive, but the Farmers’ Almanac is red-flagging Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 12-15 for precipitation.

1. Starbucks announces beginning of fall

Starbucks’ popular Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to the menu board Tuesday, and it has a new partner: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

