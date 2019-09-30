Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Two stabbed in Springfield
Two people are being treated for serious injuries after a stabbing at a Springfield shopping center Sunday night, according to the Fairfax County police department.
The stabbing occurred in the 6900 block of Hechinger Drive.
4. Several summer days in the forecast
Isolated showers are possible Monday, with a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect temperatures near 85 degrees Tuesday and in the 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Democrats favored in 2020 in early Virginia survey
Four Democrats in the race for the party’s nomination in 2020 hold a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Virginia, according to a new University of Mary Washington statewide survey.
Taken earlier this month, the survey found former Vice President Joe Biden had a 55% to 37% margin over Trump among all respondents. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a 53% to 38% margin over Trump, as did Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. California Sen. Kamala Harris had a 50% to 38% margin over the president.
2. Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
Forever 21 will close 178 stores after filing for bankruptcy protection Sunday, reports CBS News. The retailer has seven stores across Northern Virginia.
1. Loudoun still at top in incomes
New Census Bureau data finds Northern Virginia remains home to some of the highest median incomes in the U.S., but it’s facing stiff competition from Silicon Valley, reports WTOP.
The median household income in Loudoun County ticked up to just under $140,000 — the highest median income in the country, according to estimates from the bureau’s American Community Survey.
(1) comment
No link to information on the stabbings in Springfield. That of course makes me have to speculate on what happened. Most likely Norwegian gang activity.
