Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Two tow truck drivers killed in one week
Two tow truck drivers were struck and killed on area interstates last week.
A tow truck driver died after he was struck on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg on Thursday. On June 8, a tow truck driver was struck by a car and killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
4. COVID-19 cases by ZIP codes
Cases of COVID-19 in Sterling and Herndon have climbed more than 150% in a month, pushing both areas into the top 10 ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in the state. Three Manassas-area ZIP codes have all seen their cases more than double between May 14 and Sunday, June 14, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
3. No new COVID-19 deaths reported
State health officials reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Northern Virginia in the latest daily report Sunday. It's the first day with no new deaths reported since April 6.
2. Congressman loses party fight
Rep. Denver Riggleman was defeated in the 5th District GOP convention held Saturday. He lost against Bob Good, a former Liberty University official. Northern Virginia has a handful of primary races June 23.
1. Cloudy start to the week
Monday will be mostly cloudy and Tuesday has a slight chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will be near 76 degrees both days.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
Prince William Forest Park has expanded access after months of strict restrictions. Parking lots have reopened for vehicles and the visitor center has reopened.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
